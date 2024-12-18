Pokemon is back in new gaming app, rekindling global craze
Pokemon is back in new gaming app, rekindling global craze
The gaming application has generated around $180 million through Apple and Google app stores in just six weeks.
December 18, 2024

With over 60 million downloads and an estimated $180 million in revenue since late October, a new Pokemon mobile game app is enjoying worldwide success as the latest incarnation of the hit Nintendo-owned franchise.

Released on October 30, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is a virtual version of the collectible card game that has captivated schoolyards since the late 1990s.

Developed by The Pokemon Company, a Nintendo subsidiary, it combines opening "boosters" — the equivalent of sealed card packs — with collecting creatures and online battles.

"Pokemon TCG Pocket is showing one of the strongest performances of any mobile game of all-time," Sam Aune, an analyst at digital market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, said.

The group estimates it generated around $180 million through the Apple and Google app stores in just six weeks.

Developed by the Japanese games studio Creatures Inc., Pokemon TCG Pocket ranks second among mobile games measured by their first-month revenue, surpassed only by another Pokemon franchise title, Pokemon Go.

The global phenomenon of 2016, Pokemon Go generated over $200 million in its first month and drove millions of players outdoors to hunt for virtual creatures which appeared on their mobile phone screens.

As well as creating vast online revenues, the new surge in interest in Pikachu and his fellow cast of characters is spilling over into the offline world.

Sales of physical cards are rising — and the game is back in fashion among school children.

"It brings players back into the Pokemon brand," explained Frederique Tutt, a toy market expert at Circana, a market research firm. "And physical cards remain the heart of the brand, something collectors want to own for playing and trading."

'Unchanged experience'

Popularised in the 1990s, the concept of collectible trading cards has since been adapted into many video games.

From "Gwent" in The Witcher III to "Hearthstone" from the Warcraft universe, card games have carved out a special place in the hearts of gamers.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has "very effectively brought that card pack opening and playing experience to digital," says Simon Carless, founder of the analyst firm GameDiscoverCo.

"It's actually a very unchanged experience compared to the physical card game — which was smart, and that's why people love it," he added.

On social media, players have been sharing videos of themselves unveiling new cards or participating in tournaments, with the hashtag #PokemonTCG amassing over 1.5 million posts on TikTok.

Other video game adaptations of the Pokemon trading card universe date back decades.

A Game Boy title was released in Europe in 2000, followed by another for PCs in the early 2010s.

While Pokemon TCG Pocket is free to download, players are encouraged to spend money in-app to acquire more cards.

Sacha Bernard, a 33-year-old teacher from the Paris suburb Creteil, said he was drawn in by nostalgia for the characters and the "short and fast" gameplay sessions.

"Since it launched, I must have spent around 70 euros," he said. "It's really the first time a mobile game has made me spend that kind of money."

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us