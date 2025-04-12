TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye’s mediation ‘invaluable’ for peace — Ukrainian top diplomat
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha says Türkiye’s President Erdogan’s role 'in peace efforts is very significant’
Türkiye’s mediation ‘invaluable’ for peace — Ukrainian top diplomat
Sybiha estimated the war’s daily cost to Ukraine at $220 million and said damage to national infrastructure had reached $600 billion, according to World Bank data. / AA
April 12, 2025

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Anadolu that Türkiye’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war is “invaluable” in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

“The role of Türkiye, and personally President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue,” Sybiha said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in the Belek region.

He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv, especially in the security and economic fields, saying: “Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country’s role in the Black Sea region “vital.”

Referring to Türkiye’s support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said: “We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive, and lasting peace -- and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye.”

The foreign minister said Ukraine had regained half of the territories occupied since the war began, but 20 percent is still under occupation.

Sybiha estimated the war’s daily cost to Ukraine at $220 million and said damage to national infrastructure had reached $600 billion, according to World Bank data.

“There will be massive reconstruction and investment projects in the future, and we would be happy to see Turkish companies involved,” he added.

Despite the conflict, Sybiha pointed to a three percent - five percent economic growth rate, stable inflation and a sixfold increase in Ukraine’s defence production capacity.

He said the ADF “is not just a conference, it has become a platform where we can listen to experts, exchange views, generate new ideas, hold vital meetings and shape future trends.”

Sybiha said Ukraine’s delegation held productive talks with several international counterparts, including foreign ministers from 11 African nations. Discussions focused on the Russia-Ukraine war and its global repercussions, particularly food security cooperation with Africa.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum was held with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us