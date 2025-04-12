Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Anadolu that Türkiye’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war is “invaluable” in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

“The role of Türkiye, and personally President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue,” Sybiha said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in the Belek region.

He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv, especially in the security and economic fields, saying: “Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country’s role in the Black Sea region “vital.”

Referring to Türkiye’s support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said: “We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive, and lasting peace -- and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye.”

The foreign minister said Ukraine had regained half of the territories occupied since the war began, but 20 percent is still under occupation.

Sybiha estimated the war’s daily cost to Ukraine at $220 million and said damage to national infrastructure had reached $600 billion, according to World Bank data.

“There will be massive reconstruction and investment projects in the future, and we would be happy to see Turkish companies involved,” he added.

Despite the conflict, Sybiha pointed to a three percent - five percent economic growth rate, stable inflation and a sixfold increase in Ukraine’s defence production capacity.

He said the ADF “is not just a conference, it has become a platform where we can listen to experts, exchange views, generate new ideas, hold vital meetings and shape future trends.”

Sybiha said Ukraine’s delegation held productive talks with several international counterparts, including foreign ministers from 11 African nations. Discussions focused on the Russia-Ukraine war and its global repercussions, particularly food security cooperation with Africa.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum was held with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.