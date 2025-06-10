WORLD
1 min read
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The plane had earlier sent distress signals from the forested area
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The Antonov An-2 aircraft is widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes. / AFP
June 10, 2025

Russia said on Tuesday that a plane reported missing after sending a distress signal over the country’s Far East region has been found, with all five people aboard alive.

“The plane has been found, everyone is alive,” Yevgeny Perfilyev, the ecology, nature management and forestry minister of Russia's Sakha Republic, said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that an Antonov An-2 plane activated its emergency locator beacon while “flying in the interests of forest protection” in the Tomponsky district.

The Tomponsky district, in the eastern Sakha Republic of Siberia, is a vast and sparsely populated area characterised by largely mountainous terrain and dense forests.

TASS said Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, had been undertaking search and rescue efforts to find the plane and the five people on board.

Explore
US, China agree on trade 'framework' after London talks
At least two killed, 28 wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv — Ukraine official
41 Israeli army personnel renounce military service, call Gaza carnage 'Netanyahu's survival war'
Seven dead as Colombia hit by wave of bombings, gun attacks
Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday
IMF makes first official visit to Syria since 2009: statement
Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
North African aid convoy enters Libya en route to Israel-besieged Gaza
Deadly bombings, gun attacks rock Colombia's Cali
Russia, Ukraine conduct second round of POW exchange
French senators back law to rein in ultra fast-fashion
In pictures: Rally in solidarity with Los Angeles protests sweeps Austin, Texas
Marines arrive in Los Angeles under Trump orders as protests spread to other US cities
Germany's AfD harbours growing number of extremists: spy agency
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us