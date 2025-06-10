WORLD
1 min read
At least 9 people killed, several injured in Austrian school attack
Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school.
Austria-School Shootout / AFP
2 hours ago

At least nine people has been killed and several others injured in an attack on a school in the Austrian city of Graz, Reuters reported citing local news agency APA.

Austrian state media ORF said on Tuesday that several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers. It said the suspected perpetrator, reportedly a pupil, is believed to have killed himself.

Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.

Police in the Austrian city of Graz deployed in force to a school on Tuesday after receiving a call about a situation there, and say shots were heard.

Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said special forces were among those sent to the high school after a call at 10 am, and that authorities were working to get an overview of what had happened.

Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

