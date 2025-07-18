WORLD
1 min read
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Conservative Interior Minister Dobrindt says deportation represents another step in Germany's shifting migration policy, emphasising that "serious criminals have no right to residency" in the country.
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the deportations targeted men who were legally required to leave Germany and had committed criminal offenses / AA
July 18, 2025

Germany has deported 81 Afghan nationals who committed criminal offences back to their home country, officials announced on Friday.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the deportations targeted men who were legally required to leave Germany and had committed criminal offences.

"We are now implementing another aspect of the policy change outlined in the coalition agreement," the conservative politician said, adding that they plan to continue such deportation flights to Afghanistan. “Serious criminals have no right to residency in our country,” he stressed.

The deportation flight was facilitated by Qatar, as Berlin has no official diplomatic relations with the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan, according to the Interior Ministry.

Germany's new conservative-led coalition government, which took power in May, has promised a significant immigration policy overhaul to curb irregular migration.

The government’s plan includes implementing checks at internal EU borders and streamlining deportation procedures, especially for rejected asylum seekers and those who have committed violent crimes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us