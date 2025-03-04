A ferry speedboat carrying 48 people sank off the coast of the Maldives on March 2 after rough waves flooded the engine. Video footage shows water rushing in as passengers struggled to inflate faulty life jackets before jumping into the sea, where they remained stranded until rescue boats arrived.



The incident occurred amid a yellow weather alert for storms and strong winds. A day earlier, record-breaking rainfall had caused widespread flooding, prompting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to declare March 3 a public holiday.