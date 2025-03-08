WORLD
South Korea's impeached President Yoon released from prison, trial continues
Yoon Suk Yeol, the first South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been in custody since January 15.
South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures outside the Seoul detention center after his release, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 8, 2025.South Korean impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gestures outside the Seoul detention center after his release, in Uiwang, South Korea, March 8, 2025. / Reuters
March 8, 2025

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left a detention centre in Seoul on Saturday after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the arrest warrant of the impeached leader.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties and under insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

The criminal case is separate from his impeachment trial, in which the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

The Seoul Central District Court cancelled Yoon's arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and "questions about the legality" of the investigation process.

Yoon, the first South Korean president to be arrested while in office, has been in custody since January 15.

On Saturday, Some 38,000 Yoon supporters rallied in Seoul, while 1,500 people demonstrated against him, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unofficial police estimates.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
