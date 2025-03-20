WORLD
Indonesia parliament approves contentious changes to military law
While the government says officers must resign before taking civilian posts, critics warn of a return to Suharto-style militarisation.
Rights groups criticise the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power and impunity from consequences for actions. / AFP
March 20, 2025

Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed into law contentious revisions to the country's military bill, which will allocate more civilian posts for military officers.

The bill has been criticised by civil society groups, who say it could take the world's third-biggest democracy back to the draconian 'New Order' era of former strongman President Suharto, where military officers dominated civilian affairs.

Speaker Puan Maharani led the unanimous vote in a plenary council and officially passed the law, saying that it was in accordance with the principle of democracy and human rights.

Armed forces' role

President Prabowo Subianto, who took office last October and was a special forces commander under Suharto, has expanded the armed forces' role into what were considered civilian areas, including for his flagship programme of free meals for children.

Rights groups have criticised the increased military involvement because they fear it may lead to abuses of power and impunity from consequences for actions.

The government has said the bill requires officers to resign from the military before assuming civilian posts at departments such as the state secretariat and the Attorney's General Office.

And a lawmaker has said officers could not join state-owned companies, to counter concerns the military would be involved in business.

