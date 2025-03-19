WORLD
M23 rebels seize Walikale town in restive eastern DRC
The town was under the threat of the rebels in the past several days and sits on a large deposits of tin.
The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of citizens to surrounding territories and neighbouring countries, according to the UN, putting many of them beyond the reach of aid. / Reuters
March 19, 2025

The M23 rebel group, which is at the centre of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), seized the town of Walikale, which is located in an area rich in minerals, in their latest advances in North Kivu province, UN radio reported, citing local sources.

The rebels, supported by the Rwandan army, took over the town on Wednesday almost without fighting, Radio Okapi said.

The move came a day after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame called for an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional cessation of hostilities during talks in Doha, Qatar.

Local media said that for the past several days, Walikale was under threat from the rebels, who engaged in fierce fighting with government troops and the Wazalendo, a group of civilian militias linked to the Congolese army, in the town's neighbourhoods, forcing many residents to flee to safe areas.

Located about 125 kilometres northwest of the eastern provincial capital, Goma, captured by the rebels in January, Walikale hosts large deposits of tin.

Intensified offensive

The rebel group has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo since December, capturing Goma and the provincial capital of Bukavu.

Earlier this month, the rebels captured Nyabiondo city, located 110 kilometres northwest of Goma in North Kivu province, after days of fierce fighting with government forces and pro-government militias.

The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of citizens to surrounding territories and neighbouring countries, according to the UN, putting many of them beyond the reach of aid.

DRC and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23.

Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

