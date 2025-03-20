A special program was held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to highlight the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and Switzerland as part of the year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty signed between the two countries.

Hosted by the Swiss Embassy, Wednesday’s event focused on the historical relationship and the future of Swiss-Turkish cooperation in diplomacy, trade, culture and innovation.

Swiss Ambassador to Türkiye Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer stressed that this milestone represents a century of mutual trust, respect, and collaboration. He noted that the two nations have built strong connections in various fields, including diplomacy, economic relations, education, and cultural initiatives.

Several events are planned to further strengthen bilateral engagement as part of the centennial celebrations.

One key highlight is the Swiss Traces in Ankara: Through Schwarzenbach's Lens photography exhibition, curated by Burcak Yakici. This exhibition will explore Switzerland's historical footprint in Ankara.

The exhibition will be open at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum from April 11 to 24. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the official inauguration on April 10.

Beyond cultural initiatives, economic cooperation remains a priority. Later this year, the Switzerland-Türkiye Economic Forum will take place in Istanbul, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and researchers to discuss sustainable green infrastructure and innovation.

The forum aims to create new avenues for collaboration and investment between the two nations.

Ambassador Scheurer expressed his gratitude to Turkish institutions and sponsors on Wednesday for their support in organising the centennial activities. He emphasised that this anniversary is not just an opportunity to reflect on the past but also a moment to look towards the future.

Switzerland remains committed to working closely with Türkiye to build a future rooted in shared values, innovation and sustainable development.

As the centennial celebrations continue, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their dynamic and evolving partnership.