WORLD
3 min read
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win
The country's new leader pledges to pursue dialogue with North Korea, strengthen ties with the US and Japan, and shield the economy from Trump’s tariff hike.
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win / AP
June 4, 2025

South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung was sworn in following a historic win in a snap election, vowing to pursue diplomacy with North Korea and deepen trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan.

In his inaugural address on Wednesday, Lee said his government would seek "strong deterrence" against North Korean threats based on the South Korea-US alliance, but would also leave the door open to dialogue to secure peace on the peninsula.

He pledged a pragmatic foreign policy and reinforced his commitment to regional stability by boosting Seoul-Washington-Tokyo ties.

Lee also vowed to lead South Korea towards a "renewable energy-centred society", and implement domestic reforms aimed at addressing deepening inequality and demographic decline.

Economic challenges and tariff tensions

Lee begins his presidency at a time of growing economic pressure. His country’s steel and aluminium exports face steep 50 percent tariffs from Washington under US President Donald Trump’s expanding trade measures.

RelatedTRT Global - US steel, aluminium tariff hikes to take effect Wednesday - White House

South Korea was the fourth-largest exporter of steel to the US last year. Analysts say the new administration may seek to delay negotiations, citing the abrupt power transition as a justification for more time to study how other countries, including Japan and China, are handling their trade talks with the Trump administration.

Lee has said there is "no need to rush" a deal, though he acknowledged trade with the US was the "most pressing matter."

He said that within a rapidly shifting global environment, including increased protectionism, he would pursue pragmatic diplomacy for the sake of national interests, while continuing Seoul's security cooperation with the United States and Japan.

North Korea and regional security

Lee’s approach to North Korea marks a shift from the hardline stance of his predecessor, Yoon Suk-yeol, whose tenure saw ties with Pyongyang hit a low point.

Although his Democratic Party has a more dovish history, Lee said he would combine military deterrence with efforts to resume dialogue.

"We will heal the wounds of division and war and establish a future of peace and prosperity," he said.

"No matter how costly, peace is better than war."

North Korea has declared the South an enemy state and bolstered ties with Russia, reportedly sending thousands of troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Superpower balancing act

Lee’s administration also faces pressure to navigate tensions between the US and China.

While the US remains South Korea’s key security partner, China is its largest trading partner and a longtime backer of North Korea.

Lee has advocated friendlier ties with Beijing. When asked by TIME magazine whether South Korea would come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of a Chinese attack, Lee responded, "I will think about that answer when aliens are about to invade the Earth."

Political reform and social issues

He has also promised to investigate the attempted suspension of civilian rule and push for constitutional amendments to prevent such moves in the future.

The new president faces urgent domestic challenges, including one of the world’s lowest birth rates, rising inequality, and a housing crisis.

Lee has pledged to shorten the work week, raise the retirement age, and expand welfare services for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us