The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to move beyond statements and compel Israel to end its campaign of genocide, forced displacement, and illegal land annexation across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said international inaction and silence have become a “cover” for Israel to continue its crimes, warning that failure to uphold international law risks replacing global legitimacy with “the law of the jungle.”

The statement comes amid a surge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and military raids in the occupied West Bank.

In the early hours of Tuesday, extremist Israeli settlers torched two Palestinian vehicles and vandalised property in the village of Beitin, east of Ramallah. In the nearby town of Turmus Ayya, settlers broke into a Palestinian home and stole part of its contents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

According to Abdullah Abbas, a 73-year-old resident of Beitin whose vehicle was destroyed, the attacks occurred while Israeli forces were present in the area. “This is the reality of occupation,” he said.

Data from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission shows that illegal Jewish settlers carried out more than 2,150 attacks in the first half of 2025 alone, leaving at least four Palestinians dead.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces stormed the cities of Tubas and Tammun in the northern West Bank, raiding homes and commercial buildings. Witnesses reported heavy military reinforcements and low-flying reconnaissance drones during the raid.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.