FBI Director Kash Patel provoked diplomatic discomfort in New Zealand by suggesting the opening of a new office in the capital aims to counter China’s influence, drawing polite dismissals from Wellington and ire from Beijing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is primarily a domestic law enforcement and intelligence agency of the United States. Its core mission is to enforce federal laws and investigate crimes within the US, including terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, and organised crime.

However, in recent decades, the FBI has expanded its global footprint, with dozens of legal attache offices (called Legats) and suboffices in key cities around the globe, providing coverage for more than 180 countries, territories, and islands.

Patel was in Wellington on Thursday to open the FBI’s first standalone office in New Zealand and to meet senior officials. The arrangement aligns New Zealand with FBI missions in other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing nations, which also include the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Wellington office will provide a local mission for FBI staff who have operated with oversight from Canberra, Australia, since 2017.

Patel’s China remarks prompted awkward responses. In remarks made in a video published Thursday by the US Embassy, Patel said the office would help counter the influence of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the contested South Pacific Ocean.

New Zealand ministers who met Patel, the highest-ranking Trump administration official to visit New Zealand, quietly dismissed his claims.

A government statement on Thursday emphasised joint efforts against crimes such as online child exploitation and drug smuggling, with no mention of China.

“When we were talking, we never raised that issue,” Foreign Minister Winston said Thursday.

Judith Collins, Minister for the Security Services, said the focus would be on transnational crime.

“I don’t respond to other people’s press releases,” she said when reporters noted Patel had mentioned China, Radio New Zealand reported.