The mother of an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza longs for her son's return, fearing that Israel's renewed bombardment of the territory puts his life at even greater risk.

"Our children are in danger," Herut Nimrodi told AFP during an interview. Her son, Tamir, was just 18 when he was taken to Gaza on October 7, 2023.

"We don't know much, but one thing that is certain is that military pressure on Gaza endangers the hostages," she said.

Of the 251 captives seized during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel, 58 are still held in Gaza.

A truce that lasted from January 19 to March 17 led to the return of 33 Israeli captives — eight of them in coffins — in exchange for the release of around 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

But on March 18, after weeks of disagreement with Hamas over how to extend the ceasefire, Israel restarted its war on Gaza, beginning with indiscriminate bombardments.

Israel launched a military invasion of Gaza following the events of October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Reports suggest that many are still trapped under the rubble.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war in the enclave, while the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Galant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

TRT Global - Netanyahu wants to save his government, not hostages: Israeli academic Jeff Halper stressed that the Palestinian resistance is natural and international law permits armed resistance against oppression. 🔗

'Negotiations and pressure'

On 7 October, Tamir managed to send her a message about the Hamas pre-dawn blitz that day.

He was taken captive 20 minutes later, along with two other soldiers, who were killed two months later inside Gaza, under unknown circumstances.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government insist that increased attacks is the only way to force Hamas to release the captives, dead or alive.

"For a year and a half, that hasn't worked. What's worked is negotiations and pressure (from US President Donald Trump)," said Nimrodi, accusing Israel of not prioritising the return of the captives.

Tamir, who turned 20 in captivity, is one of 24 hostages believed to be alive.

His mother regularly joins other captive families at rallies in Tel Aviv, though they don't all agree on the best strategy to secure their return.

TRT Global - Mass Israeli protests against Netanyahu Tens of thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday, demanding an end to the Gaza war to protect the lives of Israeli captives while opposing the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Demonstrations took place in cities across the country. 🔗

'Constant fear'

Others like Dani Miran, whose 48-year-old son Omri was taken hostage at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, agree.

"The fear that our hostages will be hurt by Israeli strikes is constant," said Miran, a regular at the hostage rallies.

The father, soon to turn 80, said the "hostages that got out said that when the Israeli army attacks Gaza, hostages suffer the consequences".

He said support from his community has given him the ability to stay strong for his son, who has two daughters.

"We just celebrated the second birthday of Alma, his youngest. Her second birthday without her father — it's so hard," he said.

"I want to hold Omri in my arms and tell him how the whole country is fighting for all the hostages to come home together," he told the crowd during the weekly rally on Saturday night in Tel Aviv.

A few days before Passover — a Jewish holiday — Herut Nimrodi said she is still waiting for her son.