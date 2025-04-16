AFRICA
Mass displacement in Sudan's Darfur as RSF takes over Zamzam camp
The fighting around the camp and other areas has killed over 300 civilians, including 10 humanitarian workers from Relief International.
The RSF seized control of the camp after a four-day assault that the government and aid groups have said left hundreds dead or wounded. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households - or up to 400,000 people - have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur after it was taken over by the Rapid Support Forces, according to data from the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.

The RSF seized control of the camp after a four-day assault that the government and aid groups have said left hundreds dead or wounded.

The United Nations said on Monday that preliminary figures from local sources show more than 300 civilians were killed in fighting on Friday and Saturday around the Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps and the town of Al Fasher in North Darfur.

This includes 10 humanitarian personnel from Relief International, who were killed while operating one of the last functioning health centres in Zamzam camp, said a UN spokesperson.

Rights groups have long warned of possible atrocities should the RSF succeed in its months-long siege of the famine-stricken camp, neighbour to the army's only remaining stronghold in the Darfur region, Al Fasher.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed burning buildings and smoke in Zamzam on Friday, echoing prior RSF attacks.

The RSF has dismissed such allegations and says the Zamzam camp was being used as a base for army-aligned groups.

Internal conflict

At the start of the war, the camp was home to about half a million people, a number that is thought to have doubled.

In a video shared by the paramilitary force, RSF second in command Abdelrahim Daglo is seen speaking to a small group of displaced people, promising them food, water, medical care and a return to their homes.

The RSF accelerated its assault on the camp after the army regained control of the capital, Khartoum, cementing its retaking of the centre of the country.

It has also accelerated drone attacks into army-controlled territory, including an attack on the Atbara power station in the north of the country on Monday, according to the national electricity company, cutting off power to the wartime capital of Port Sudan.

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023, sparked by a power struggle between the army and the RSF, shattering hopes for a transition to civilian rule. The conflict has since displaced millions and devastated wide swathes of the country, spreading famine in several locations.

SOURCE:Reuters
By Baba Umar
