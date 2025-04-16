WORLD
2 min read
Over 400,000 children in Syria risk 'severe malnutrition' after US cuts
Save the Children's Syria director urges the international community to "urgently step up" to fill USAID funding gap.
Over 400,000 children in Syria risk 'severe malnutrition' after US cuts
Syrian children "are paying the price for decisions made thousands of miles away", Hoxha says. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

Save the Children said that more than 400,000 children in Syria were at risk of "severe malnutrition" after the United States suspended aid, forcing the charity to slash operations in the war-torn country.

Bujar Hoxha, Save the Children's Syria director, in a statement called on the international community to urgently fill the funding gap, warning that needs were "higher than ever" after years of war and economic collapse.

"More than 416,000 children in Syria are now at significant risk of severe malnutrition following the sudden suspension of foreign aid," Save the Children said in a statement, adding separately that the cuts were those of the United States.

The global aid situation has grown dire since US President Donald Trump ordered the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development early this year.

His administration scrapped 83 percent of humanitarian programmes funded by USAID.

The agency had an annual budget of $42.8 billion, representing 42 percent of total global humanitarian aid.

Syrian children ‘paying the price’

The suspension has "forced the closure of one third of Save the Children's life-saving nutrition activities" across Syria, the charity said, halting "vital care for over 40,500 children" aged under five.

Its clinics that are still open are "reporting a surge in malnutrition cases while struggling to keep up with the growing demand for care", the charity added.

More than 13 years of war in Syria ravaged the country, with the health system shattered and infrastructure hobbled.

In February, a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty and face food insecurity with "malnutrition on the rise, particularly among children".

Save the Children said more than 650,000 children under five in Syria were now "chronically malnourished", while more than 7.5 million children nationwide needed humanitarian assistance, which it said was the highest number since the crisis began.

Hoxha urged the international community to "urgently step up" to fill the funding gap.

Syrian children "are paying the price for decisions made thousands of miles away", Hoxha added in the statement.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us