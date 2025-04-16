WORLD
2 min read
US could impose 245% tariffs on China due to its retaliatory actions
China responds and says, it is not afraid to fight a trade war with the United States.
US could impose 245% tariffs on China due to its retaliatory actions
A White House statement said that China now faces a new tariff up to 245 percent as a result of its retaliatory measures. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

The US announced that China now faces a new tariff up to 245 percent as a result of its retaliatory measures, according to a statement by the White House on late Tuesday.

A national security inquiry into vital resource imports has been launched by the White House's latest administrative order, which was revealed on late Tuesday. The order also included explanations for the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2.

“China now faces up to a 245 percent  tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House said. “On Day One, President Trump initiated his America First Trade Policy to make America’s economy great again,” it said.

“More than 75 countries have already reached out to discuss new trade deals. As a result, the individualised higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated,” it added.

A few months ago, China banned exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony, and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications. “Just this week, China suspended exports of six heavy rare earth metals, as well as rare earth magnets, in order to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.”

The statement did not clarify the exact tariff rate China faces but it implied that the tariff rate could go up to 245 percent. China increased its tariffs on imports of US goods to 125 percent last Friday in a tit-for-tat move to Trump, who effectively raised US tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent, while putting a 90-day pause on planned levies for other countries’ goods.

‘Not afraid’


On Wednesday, China warned it was “not afraid” to fight a trade war with the United States and reiterated calls for dialogue, after Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table.

“If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us