WORLD
2 min read
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid to 1 million people in Myanmar
The move comes amid Trump's campaign to dismantle the United States' foreign aid contributions, which has put the humanitarian community into a tailspin
UN's food agency WFP to cut aid to 1 million people in Myanmar
The UN warned last year that Rakhine state in the west faces an "imminent threat of acute famine". / Reuters
March 14, 2025

The World Food Programme will be forced to cut off one million people in war-torn Myanmar from its vital food aid because of "critical funding shortfalls", it said.

The United States provided the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) with $4.4 billion of its $9.7 billion budget in 2024 but Washington's international aid funding has been slashed under President Donald Trump.

Myanmar has been gripped by civil war following a 2021 military coup, plunging it into what the UN describes as a "polycrisis" of mutually compounding conflict, poverty and instability.

The WFP says more than 15 million people in the country of 51 million are unable to meet their daily food needs, while the UN warned last year that Rakhine state in the west faces an "imminent threat of acute famine".

"More than one million people in Myanmar will be cut off from WFP's lifesaving food assistance starting in April due to critical funding shortfalls," said a statement on Friday.

"These cuts come just as increased conflict, displacement and access restrictions are already sharply driving up food aid needs," it added.

The statement did not mention the United States by name, nor any other donor countries.

But it said that without immediate new funding, "WFP will only be able to assist 35,000 of the most vulnerable people", including children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the disabled.

  • Trump’s aid cuts hit global relief efforts

Trump's campaign to dismantle the United States' foreign aid contributions has put the humanitarian community into a tailspin.

"The situation across the country continues to deteriorate," said the WFP's Myanmar director Michael Dunford.

"It is essential that the international community does not forget the people of Myanmar in their time of need."

Trump's scheme to slash federal spending has been unofficially spearheaded by his top donor, the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Some of the most concentrated fire has been on Washington's aid agency USAID which has a $42.8 billion budget and is a major contributor to WFP.

But USAID only accounts for between 0.7 and 1.4 percent of total US government spending over the last 25 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

Trump administration removes nearly all USAID workers worldwide

The mass removal of thousands of staffers in Washington and abroad would jeopardise billions in projects across 120 countries, from security aid to Ukraine to clean water, job training, and education.

🔗

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us