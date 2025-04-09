TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye prepares to combat financing for weapons of mass destruction
A working group composed of various ministries and institutions is being established to enhance cooperation in combating WMD financing alongside initiatives with the Turkish private sector to increase awareness.
Experts in protective gear demonstrate the disposal of chemical weapons. / AP
April 9, 2025

Türkiye aims to combat the financing of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by establishing a working group of seven ministries and various institutions under its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a directive to fight against WMD financing, urging all public institutions and organisations to cooperate, according to the March 29 issue of the country’s Official Gazette.

The MASAK board came up with a strategy for boosting the effectiveness of these efforts for 2025-29. The document was prepared in cooperation with relevant parties against chemical, biological, radiological, and/or nuclear weapons that pose serious national and international threats to security.

These weapons of mass destruction are directly linked to financial networks and economic structures, and fighting their financing directly contributes to combating terrorism and preserving peace.

Türkiye aims to boost the cooperation between authorised parties involved in combating WMD financing via the new working group, which includes representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, National Defence, Energy and Natural Resources, Treasury and Finance, and Justice.

Additionally, representatives with technical expertise from the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA), Capital Markets Board (CMB), and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority will take part.

The working group will evaluate expert opinions, potential threats, vulnerabilities, and mitigation measures while also preparing and updating guidelines on combating WMD financing.

Türkiye also aims to cooperate with the private sector. In addition to awareness activities with private sector representatives, the aim is to develop measures against individuals and groups financing WMD, exchanges of intel, and the strengthening of international cooperation.

An action plan will be prepared for national risk assessment to eliminate the risks identified.

SOURCE:AA
