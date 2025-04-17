Thirty-two years after his passing, Türkiye continues to feel the imprint of Turgut Ozal, the country’s 8th president and one of the most consequential architects of its modern economic and political transformation. A bold reformer, Ozal steered Türkiye from inward-looking statism to outward-facing dynamism, crafting a legacy that reshaped both the economy and the national psyche.

Born in 1927 in Malatya to a banker father and a schoolteacher mother, Ozal was a child of modest means but great ambition. He graduated from Istanbul Technical University’s electrical engineering department in 1950 and later received specialized training in engineering economics in the United States—an experience that would deeply inform his technocratic mindset.

Upon his return, he held various key public positions, including Deputy Director General of the Electrical Power Resources Survey and Development Administration. He later served as Undersecretary of the State Planning Organization, where he led numerous economic coordination bodies such as the Money and Credit Board and the OECD Coordination Committee. Between 1971 and 1975, he worked as a consultant at the World Bank, absorbing global economic trends that would help shape his reformist philosophy.

By the late 1970s, as Türkiye’s economy faltered under inflation and inefficiency, Ozal’s star was rising. He was appointed Undersecretary to the Prime Ministry and, following the 1980 military coup, named Deputy Prime Minister responsible for economic affairs. There, he masterminded the “January 24 Decisions,” an ambitious set of structural reforms focused on liberalization, foreign trade, tax modernization, and fiscal discipline.

These reforms laid the cornerstone for Türkiye’s shift toward a free-market economy. VAT (Value Added Tax) was introduced, the Turkish lira was gradually liberalized, tax refund systems were established, and the Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB) was born. Türkiye, long dominated by state-controlled institutions, was introduced to the language of privatization, deregulation, and global finance.

In 1983, Ozal founded the Motherland Party (ANAP) and led it to a resounding electoral victory. He became Prime Minister and held the post until 1989, when he was elected President of the Republic. Under his leadership, Türkiye saw average GDP growth of 5.2% between 1983 and 1991, and annual exports soared from $5.9 billion in 1980 to over $10 billion by 1987.

“Ozal was not just a politician—he was a visionary leader who understood how to combine economic modernization with national values,” said one economist. “He dared to take Türkiye forward at a time when many feared opening up to the world.”

Beyond economics, Ozal’s vision extended to the social and political spheres. He reached out to conservative and religious communities who had long been excluded from the secular elite’s political sphere. He opened cautious dialogues on the Kurdish issue and argued for greater pluralism and inclusion—positions that would later become central to Türkiye’s internal political debates.

Ozal also survived an assassination attempt in 1988 during a party congress, emerging wounded but unshaken—a testament to his resilience and, to many, symbolic of his uncompromising commitment to reform.

Despite criticisms that liberalization deepened inequality and enabled corruption, Ozal remained undeterred. His pragmatism and unshakable confidence in Türkiye’s potential left a transformative mark on the nation. He governed with a technocrat’s precision and a reformist’s urgency, convinced that Türkiye could be both modern and authentically Turkish.

Turgut Ozal had famously declared, “The state exists to serve the people; the people are not there to serve the state,” a statement that encapsulated his core political philosophy. His vision went on to inspire a new generation of leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who founded the AK Party in 2001 with a guiding principle closely aligned with Ozal’s ideals.

On April 17, 1993, Turgut Ozal died unexpectedly while serving as president. His passing shocked the country and triggered widespread mourning. Three decades later, his absence is still deeply felt across Türkiye’s political spectrum.

As Türkiye confronts new economic headwinds and geopolitical shifts, Ozal’s legacy continues to guide debate over the nation’s direction. His enduring influence can be seen not only in the country’s economic institutions but also in its ongoing search for balance between tradition and progress.

Turgut Ozal’s contributions were not just policy shifts—they were cultural and ideological turning points. His courage to challenge the status quo, his belief in Türkiye’s potential, and his charismatic ability to connect with people from all walks of life make his legacy not only unforgettable but urgently relevant.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a staunch advocate of expanding Türkiye’s influence on the regional and global stage, has shown similarities to the vision upheld by Turgut Ozal. He has often expressed deep admiration for the former president’s visionary leadership and enduring legacy.

“Turgut Ozal was a pioneering statesman who played a transformative role in Türkiye’s development and modernization, earning a cherished place in the hearts of our nation,” president Erdogan reflected in a heartfelt tribute marking the anniversary of Ozal’s passing.

Ozal’s political roots stemmed from the religiously inspired Milli Gorus (National View) movement—a force that has shaped Turkish politics since the late 1960s. Through the founding of several conservative parties, the movement sought to uphold traditional values while fostering a sense of continuity between the grandeur of the Ottoman past and the aspirations of the Republican present. Necmettin Erbakan was the founder and long-time leader of the Milli Gorus movement which guided numerous conservative political parties well into the late 1990s. Both Turgut Ozal and Recep Tayyip Erdogan were, at different points in their early political careers, influenced by his leadership.

May the lessons of Turgut Ozal’s vision, courage, and commitment to uplift and enhance a better Türkiye never be forgotten.



