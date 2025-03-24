WORLD
US resumes deportation flights to Venezuela
The deportation was suspended last month when Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to a deal to quickly receive deported migrants.
米国の強制送還便が再開され、ベネズエラ人が本国へ送還されました。/ 写真: AP
March 24, 2025

Venezuela has received nearly 200 citizens deported from the United States via Honduras as President Donald Trump cracks down on irregular immigrants.

A plane carrying the deportees touched down early Monday at Maiquetia International Airport outside the capital Caracas.

"Today we are receiving 199 compatriots," said Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello at the airport.

Live footage showed young men in sweatsuits walking off the plane. Some of them were seen smiling and clapping as officials looked on.

The flight comes after Venezuela announced on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Washington to resume repatriation flights from the United States.

String of repatriation

It was the latest in a string of repatriations of Venezuelan migrants since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

"Flights are resumed," Cabello said at the airport. "Trips have had little regularity, not because of Venezuela."

"We are ready to receive Venezuelans wherever they are," he added.

The deportation was suspended last month when Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to a deal to quickly receive deported migrants, and Caracas subsequently said it would no longer accept the flights.

But then Washington deported 238 Venezuelans accused of belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, which Trump has designated a foreign terrorist organisation, to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, a move deeply criticised by Caracas.

The migrants were deported via Honduras, the US State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said.

"We expect to see a consistent flow of deportation flights to Venezuela going forward," it posted on X.

