Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is confronting a dual crisis: a protracted war in Gaza and a battle at home for his own political survival.

The recent Israeli airstrikes on Tehran's nuclear and missile sites, which resulted in the deaths of top Iranian military officials, have intensified regional instability. This military action, involving 200 aircraft targeting 100 sites, was presented by Netanyahu as a preemptive measure against an imminent nuclear threat from Iran.

In retaliation, Iran has reportedly launched over 100 drones toward Israel, prompting both countries, along with Iraq and Jordan, to close their airspace.

Domestically, Netanyahu's leadership is under scrutiny. His government narrowly survived a parliamentary vote aimed at dissolution, securing 61 votes against 53. The motion was driven by internal coalition tensions, particularly concerning a contentious military conscription bill.

Ultra-Orthodox parties within Netanyahu's coalition had been angered by the government's delay in passing a law to exempt their communities from mandatory military service, a long-standing issue.

The potential rebellion by these factions had raised the spectre of early elections. However, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein brokered a last-minute agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties on a new draft law, persuading far-right legislators to vote against dissolving the Knesset .

Critics argue that Netanyahu's aggressive stance toward Iran may be politically motivated, aiming to bolster his position amid domestic challenges.

The timing of the Iran strikes has diverted international attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed, and the situation remains dire. This strategic shift has garnered temporary support from some international allies but risks further destabilising the Middle East.

A battle for political survival

Netanyahu has dominated Israeli politics for decades, becoming the longest-serving prime minister when he won an unprecedented sixth term in 2022.

He has faced a difficult few years and at 75, time is running out for him to secure his legacy.

His hawkish image was badly tarnished by the 2023 Hamas attack, with polls showing most Israelis blaming him for the security failures that allowed the deadliest assault since Israel was carved out of Palestinian territories more than 75 years ago.

He has subsequently been indicted by the International Criminal Court over possible war crimes tied to Israel's 20-month invasion of Gaza, which has reduced much of the Palestinian territory to rubble. He rejects the charges against him.

Polls show most Israelis believe the war in Gaza has gone on for too long, with Netanyahu dragging out the conflict to stay in power and stave off elections that pollsters say he will lose.

Even as the multi-front war has progressed, he has had to take the stand in his own, long-running corruption trial, where he denies any wrongdoing, which has further dented his reputation at home.

However, he hopes a successful military offensive against Iran will secure his place in the history books he so loves to read.

As Netanyahu navigates these crises, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether his actions will secure his political future or lead to broader regional conflict.