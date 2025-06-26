Italian supermarket chain Coop Alleanza 3.0 has announced it will stop selling Israeli products — including tahini, peanuts and SodaStream — in solidarity with Gaza, as the retail boycott of Israeli goods gathers momentum.

“We cannot remain indifferent to the ongoing violence in Gaza,” the company said in a statement on June 25.

The chain will also start selling Gaza Cola to help rebuild a hospital in the besieged enclave.

The move comes just a day after British food retailer the Co-op Group said it would stop sourcing products from 17 countries, including Israel, citing “internationally recognised” human rights abuses.