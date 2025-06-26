ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, Iran resumes eastbound air traffic while keeping Tehran airports shut amid ongoing security concerns.
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
10 hours ago

Iran has announced it has partially reopened its airspace, following a US-brokered ceasefire that paused nearly two weeks of hostilities with Israel.

“The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as overflights,” said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, in a post on X on Thursday.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'

However, flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice, he added.

The move comes after a 12-day flare-up between Iran and Israel that began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13 — one of the most direct confrontations between the two rivals in years.

The temporary ceasefire, mediated by Washington, has allowed both sides to step back from the brink, though tensions remain high across the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Iran reopens airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Global illicit drug market booms: UN
From shortage to surplus: India pours record rice crop into ethanol
What is a climate visa and why are Tuvalu residents desperate to get it
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China hosts Russian and Iranian defence ministers amid rising global tensions
Israeli military, illegal Zionist settlers kill four Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'
JD Vance meme: Why a Norwegian tourist says the US sent him packing
Over 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Zelenskyy seeks to buy US air defence systems in NATO talks with Trump
Kenya protests turn deadly with at least 16 killed, 400 injured
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us