Iran has announced it has partially reopened its airspace, following a US-brokered ceasefire that paused nearly two weeks of hostilities with Israel.

“The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as overflights,” said Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, in a post on X on Thursday.

Related TRT Global - Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'

However, flights to and from Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini International Airports remain suspended until further notice, he added.

The move comes after a 12-day flare-up between Iran and Israel that began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets on June 13 — one of the most direct confrontations between the two rivals in years.

The temporary ceasefire, mediated by Washington, has allowed both sides to step back from the brink, though tensions remain high across the region.