Israeli military and illegal Zionist settlers have killed at least four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Three Palestinians were killed in Kafr Malik, a village northeast of Ramallah, where dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the area, set vehicles on fire and attacked residents, the ministry said.

At least seven others were wounded, including one person in critical condition.

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that a 14-year-old boy was killed after being shot by Israeli military in the town of Yamun, near Jenin.

Witnesses said that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed homes and businesses in the area, triggering confrontations.

Elsewhere, illegal Zionist settlers assaulted a resident in the village of Asira al-Qibliya near Nablus, pelting him with stones and wounding him, according to the local village council.

Settlers also torched about 10 dunams of farmland and opened fire at Palestinians trying to extinguish the flames.

Israeli troops also carried out a 16-hour military invasion in Yabad, a town in the northern occupied West Bank.

Residents said forces blocked all entrances and imposed a curfew during the raid.

In Jenin city, Israeli troops raided several stores and fired tear gas at residents, according to local reports.

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians killed since Gaza genocide

Since Israel's genocide in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, at least 977 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and more than 7,000 wounded by Israeli troops and illegal settlers, the Health Ministry said.

Israel has driven nearly 40,000 Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

As Israel's raids have largely destroyed urban refugee camps like Tulkarem and Nur Shams, thousands are now stranded with nowhere to return.

Last year, the International Court of Justice issued a non-binding opinion declaring Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied the West Bank, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, in the 1967 Arab-Israel war.

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has maintained it under harsh siege by land, air, and sea since then. It again invaded the small enclave since October 2023.

Israel has already built well over 100 Zionist settlements across the occupied territories that are home to some 500,000 illegal settlers.

The settlements range from small hilltop outposts to fully developed communities with apartment blocks, shopping malls, factories and public parks — all considered illegal by the international community.

The occupied West Bank is home to three million Palestinians, who live under brutal Israeli military rule, with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority administering population centres.

The Zionist settlers hold Israeli citizenship. Tens of thousands of them have dual US-Israeli citizenship.