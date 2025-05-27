WORLD
2 min read
Germany and allies lift restrictions on Ukraine firing long-range missiles
Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirms Ukraine can now target Russian military areas after allies lifted weapon range restrictions.
Germany and allies lift restrictions on Ukraine firing long-range missiles
Ukraine gains strategic long-range strike ability with allied backing. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Germany’s new chancellor has said that his country and other major allies are no longer imposing any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Friedrich Merz has plunged into diplomatic efforts to try to secure a ceasefire and keep Western support for Ukraine intact since becoming Germany’s leader nearly three weeks ago.

On Monday, he said that “there are no longer any range restrictions for weapons that have been delivered to Ukraine — neither by the British, nor by the French, nor by us, and not by the Americans either."

“That means Ukraine can also defend itself by, for example, attacking military positions in Russia," Merz said at a forum organised by WDR public television. "Until a while ago, it couldn’t. … It can now.”

“We call this ‘long-range fire’ in jargon, also supplying Ukraine with weapons that attack military targets in the hinterland,” he added.

He didn't elaborate, and it wasn't clear whether he was referring to the easing of restrictions on longer-range weapons late last year.

Biden approves Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles to strike Russia

The US move, two months before President-elect Trump takes office on Jan. 20, follows Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's months-long requests to use US weapons to hit Russian targets far from its border.

🔗

Kremlin: Quite dangerous

Commenting on Merz’s statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a decision to lift range restrictions would be “quite dangerous” and “run contrary to our efforts to reach a political settlement.”

"These potential decisions, if such decisions have indeed been made, run absolutely contrary to our aspirations for reaching a political settlement," Peskov said.

Germany has been the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

Merz’s government has been tightlipped on whether it will supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles, something his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, refused to do and Merz advocated for as opposition leader. The government has said it will no longer provide full details of the weapons it is supplying to Ukraine, unlike Scholz’s administration, citing the need for “strategic ambiguity.”

Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometres (310 miles).

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation': How Israel, US weaponised aid to starve Palestinians
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Nvidia’s Huang says, AI can assist but cannot take over human ambitions, choices
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
Cammie the camel walks into history with Pakistan’s first animal prosthetic
By Fatima Munir
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Syria dismantles Daesh terrorist cells in Damascus countryside
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us