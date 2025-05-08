WORLD
2 min read
BBC verifies India jet crash as Pakistan dominates dogfight, shocking global military watchers
BBC Verify, British broadcaster's investigative unit authenticates three chilling videos, filmed near a scorched field in India's Punjab state, appearing to show smouldering aftermath of a fighter jet downed by Pakistan Air Force.
BBC verifies India jet crash as Pakistan dominates dogfight, shocking global military watchers
BBC Verify has authenticated videos purported to show wreckage of a French-manufactured Rafale fighter jet. [File image] / AFP
Zahra YaraliZahra Yarali
May 8, 2025

Dramatic footage is emerging from Indian Punjab's Bathinda region showing what appears to be the smouldering wreckage of an Indian Air Force jet, as Islamabad claims its pilots downed five Indian sophisticated fighter aircraft in an alarming escalation along the India-Pakistan frontier on Wednesday morning.

India has so far remained tight-lipped, offering no confirmation or denial.

The BBC's investigative unit, BBC Verify, has authenticated three separate videos that seem to show the aftermath of at least one crash.

All three clips are believed to have been filmed from the same field near Bathinda, a city in India's Punjab state.

In one video, Indian troops can be seen collecting metallic debris, including parts resembling the frame of a Rafale fighter jet — France's cutting-edge aircraft inducted into the Indian Air Force in recent years.

Two additional night-time clips from the same location show flaming debris and a projectile streaking across the sky before igniting a fire on the ground.

TRT Global - Global armies will analyse Kashmir dogfight where Pakistan shot down Indian jets, including Rafale

Pakistan says it downed at least five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in an hour-long battle that experts say involved some 30 Pakistani and 70 Indian fighter aircraft.

🔗

Lending weight to Pakistan's claim

Analysts say these scenes align with a mid-air strike or dogfight, lending weight to Pakistan's claims of having shot down multiple jets.

Justin Crump, a former British Army officer and head of the security firm Sibylline, told the BBC the fragments appear to include a French-made air-to-air missile compatible with both Rafale and Mirage 2000 jets, both of which India operates.

Another image circulating widely on social media shows a tail fin bearing the markings "BS001" and "Rafale."

BBC's checks, including a reverse image search, indicate the image is recent and not recycled from any previous incidents.

Broader regional conflict

What is known so far is fuelling intense scrutiny from global military observers.

Aerial encounters between advanced Pakistani fighter jets and India's French-built fighters offer rare real-world insights into the performance of modern combat aircraft, missiles, and pilots under pressure.

Two top ranked US officials told Reuters news agency that at least two Indian aircraft were likely brought down, marking what could be a milestone for Beijing's jet technology exported to Pakistan.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri declined to confirm or deny whether any aircraft had been lost.

The situation in the subcontinent remains fluid, with calls on both India and Pakistan to avoid a broader regional conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us