Some 360 protesters have been arrested in London as hundreds of people held a demonstration in support of Palestine Action.

Gathering in Parliament Square on Saturday, hundreds of people are holding a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestine Action, a group which was banned by the British government last month.

Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters prepared signs in the area, reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."

During the demonstration, organised by the Defend Our Juries group, the crowd also shouted pro-Palestine slogans simultaneously.

It came after more than 500 people expressed their wish to attend the rally, ahead of the gathering.

‘Disturbing misuse’