Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye expects Iraq to fight the PKK terrorist group with the same determination it showed in its battle against Daesh, highlighting the progress made in the joint fight against terrorism.

Speaking to Iraq’s UTV television, Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Iraq have an indispensable dimension and importance due to their intertwined history, geography, culture, and beliefs.

"Our relations with our neighbours Syria, Iraq, and Iran are fundamental relations. Something that happens there affects us. Something that happens to us affects them. So we always hope the situation in Iraq is exceptionally good and that all problems such as economic, political, and security issues are resolved."

Fidan said Türkiye has been trying to stand by Iraq, especially within the perspective put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the last 20 years.

“Because Iraq has gone through really difficult times in the last 20 years. There has been occupation, civil war, and the fight against terrorism. There are various ongoing struggles. This keeps Iraq in a situation where it cannot reach the capacity it should use. So Türkiye asks itself, what can we do to help Iraq solve its problems, how can we help, how can Iraq's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, internal peace, and development continue? We have policies for this."

Telling how 27 agreements were signed during Erdogan's visit to Iraq last year, Fidan noted that they support the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani to develop services such as infrastructure in his country.

Following those agreements, dozens of meetings were held at various levels on water, energy, security, trade, and the landmark Development Road project, Fidan said, pointing to the work of Sudani and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Fidan said they continue to work on many issues such as energy, agriculture, irrigation, and transportation in a way that will benefit both countries.

Fidan said that they would like to see an Iraq that has achieved internal peace, is free from international and environmental problems, and utilises its own energy resources with its own independent will, pointing out that Iraq is a rich country with many resources and can contribute to itself and the region.

Underlining that the PKK is a terrorist group that threatens Türkiye and has occupied many lands in Iraq, especially Sinjar, Fidan said: “Now, of course, it is important for the Iraqi government to develop certain measures against the PKK, both for its own security and for regional security.”

The PKK often hides out in Iraq to plot terrorist attacks on Türkiye.

Stressing that it is in no one’s interest for Iraq to be a place that turns into a proxy war between sects, Fidan said that this should be overcome with maturity and Iraq should be stabilised.

Fidan said: “Iraq belongs to all Iraqis, whether Shia, Sunni, Turkmen, Kurdish, or Ezidi, and we support this policy of Mr. Sudani. But of course, some conflicts and disagreements that have emerged in recent years still nurture some feelings.



We hope that our intention as Türkiye is to see Iraq both develop itself and overcome its own problems with a constructive policy."

Expectation from Iraq is to eradicate PKK

Asked if the cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in the fight against terrorism should be further developed, Fidan said that the cooperation mechanism between the two countries has developed in recent years based on security and that Türkiye has opened its market and defence industry capabilities in the field to Iraq.

Fidan said this strategic decision was made by Erdogan, who instructed the Turkish defence industry, National Defence Ministry.



"Of course, at the point we have reached in the fight against terrorism with Iraq, we expect the same fight against the PKK as Iraq fought against Daesh. But at the point we have reached now, first of all, there was a step taken (by Iraq) to legally define the PKK as a threat. We welcome this. We hope that the Iraqi government, I believe that Iraqi patriots will fight the PKK, which occupies Iraqi territory, both in the Kurdish region and in the Arab region.



We hope that this terrorist group, which associates with many international groups that are not clear where it takes orders from, will be cleared from Iraqi territory, just as it cleaned out Daesh, the sons of Iraq will also clear out the PKK."

On the danger of not eliminating the PKK from Iraq, he said: “Unfortunately, some people think like this: 'This terrorist group was established for Türkiye, let us let it fight.' This is a wrong idea. As I said, there is nothing for us, the damage is done to Iraq. There is arms smuggling, and heroin smuggling, they have tied up the customs with bribes.



They are forcibly recruiting people and are an uncontrolled armed group. Iraq is an independent, national sovereign state. It has a national military element, power, police, intelligence, but there is also an armed PKK outside of all these, in contact with Iraqi elements and not receiving instructions from Iraq."

Call for the terrorist group to lay down its arms

On whether he has any doubts that the terrorist PKK will lay down its arms after the call made from the jailed ringleader of PKK terror group in Imrali prison, Fidan said: “We hope, wish, and want that this call to be heeded and the group to convene a congress just like its leader demanded, and decide to dissolve itself and lay down its arms.



If it does so, the Kurds in Iraq, Türkiye, Syria, and the peoples of the region will benefit greatly. A terrorist element will have transformed itself into another structure. Now the organisation needs to understand this: Iraq, Syria, and Türkiye – we are ready to accept all unarmed stances, but when there is an armed terrorist threat, no one can allow it. My belief and wish is that hopefully this will be done. But if not, whatever has been done so far will be done from now on, but I expect a development soon, frankly."

Asked about Türkiye's relations with the Shia formation in Iraq, he cited how, during a visit to Iraq around a decade ago, President Erdogan said “I am neither Shia nor Sunni, I am a Muslim." Calling Erdogan's stance “historic,” Fidan said that the Shia-Sunni political division in Iraq should be eliminated.

Stating that it is unacceptable for some groups to target Türkiye “because of Türkiye's Sunni identity” and to put the country in a different classification, as well as to develop policies and alliances accordingly, Fidan said: “Both our official stance and our mobility in the field, we are ready to develop relations with all political parties and sons of Iraq in the same way.



We have repeatedly expressed this. There is nothing against our demand to develop relations. I mean, it doesn't matter whether they are Turkmen, Arabs, Sunnis, Kurds, Shias, but there may be some groups that have problems in their intention to develop relations with us. We will hopefully overcome this with mutual trust."

Fidan said: “Now we have good relations with Erbil (Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government), yes. Really, Mr Massoud Barzani is trying to bring constructive solutions to the problems in the region and in Iraq as much as he can.



We have experienced this with him many times; we see that he is currently making serious efforts, whether in the fight against terrorism or energy issues. The whole region knows how constructive and contributing Mr Nechirvan Barzani is. In other words, he is someone who is really looking for how to solve the problems of the region in a constructive way in all issues. Mr Masrour Barzani, as prime minister of the region, is struggling with how to solve the infrastructure and superstructure problems in the Kurdish region.



In other words, everyone is busy serving their people. Now, when we see this, we are happy. A place where no one is hostile to each other, where everyone wants to serve, where there is mutual interest is the place we want. For Sulaymaniyah, you know we’re not saying the same thing. We hope that our PUK (political party) friends in Sulaymaniyah, like in Erbil, will purify themselves from the terrorist group and move to a ground where they are only occupied with the well-being of their own people."

Turkmens in Iraq

Pointing out that after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, there were Turkish minorities in all countries bordering Türkiye, Fidan said that these communities were never involved in separatist movements but in fact played a constructive role.

Fidan said: “Thus, we think it is essential that Turkmens are given all the rights they deserve as respected sons of Iraq. Just like the rights given to all peoples."

Fidan said that the demographic exile of Turkmens due to historical reasons and their weakening due to political concerns in the places where they are located is “a structure that targets Türkiye, not Turkmens.” He added: "But we always say: 'Look, the steps you will take by trying to win over a relatively small community there with such small games will not lead you to victory; on the contrary, you will attract the anger of Türkiye more. Instead, you can use the existing Turkmen population to strengthen ties with Türkiye."

Stressing that Turkmens have never been a source of separatism, terrorism, or crime in Iraq, Fidan said it is unacceptable for some groups to treat Turkmens differently and that they have conveyed their concerns to the necessary authorities and discussed them intensively.

Syria-Iraq relations

Fidan said Jordan, Türkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt came together and decided on their expectations from the new administration in Syria and conveyed them: “You will not pose a threat to your neighbours; there will be no association with terrorist groups, on the contrary, they will be fought; minorities will be treated with respect, and sensitivity will be shown to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the country. Mr (Syrian President Ahmed) Alsharaa agreed to this without hesitation, and what we have seen so far and what we have evidence of is that these promises have been kept."

Pointing out that there are some problems between Iraq and the new administration in Syria stemming from recent history, Fidan said that al Sharaa and Sudani should show maturity and leave these problems behind and examine how a more integrated future can be put forward for their countries.

Underlining the importance of the steps being taken in the region for the fight against Daesh, economic cooperation and border security, Fidan said the countries in the region should resolve their disputes in good faith without threatening each other.



"I see that Alsharaa does not pose any threat and has no intention of doing so. Likewise, the groups in Iraq should stop seeing Syria as a threat," Fidan said.

Incidents in Syria’s coastal region

Asked about Iraqi government concerns about the border and security issues and how Türkiye can help overcome these, Fidan said they will create a platform in the region for border security and the fight against terrorism, and that on this platform the parties will ask each other to take measures against groups they see as threats.

Fidan said no smuggler, terrorist group, or criminal group is stronger in the region than the combined power of the governments of Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq, and that there is no group that cannot be crushed when they come together with good will.

On recent incidents in the coastal region, Fidan said: "Unfortunately, there is some sectarian tension there, among the people. Because in recent history, there is Sunni-Nusayri tension, tension that emerged due to the wrong policies of (deposed leader) Bashar Assad. But thank God, the administration that came to power in Damascus after December 8 was very knowledgeable about this issue and did not allow any provocations.

But we saw that the remnants of the old regime, when they couldn’t see a ground for provocation from the state organs, Mr Alsharaa and his friends, in order to turn this tension between the people into a conflict, they themselves came up with it. Now, when this provocation fuse was lit, there was social tension and some undesirable incidents, and of course we condemn the civilian massacres. Whether Sunni or Nusayri, these are not acceptable things."

Fidan stressed the importance of Damascus not taking sides in these incidents, trying to calm the situation, and establishing a commission to identify possible culprits, and said: “I repeat, it is normal for the Nusayris to have concerns among themselves that 'this time the times have changed, the Sunni majority will put pressure on us' due to the crushing pressure on the Sunni majority during the Assad era.



It is precisely for this reason that all kinds of discrimination, violence, and ill-treatment against Nusayris must be prevented. I have seen great awareness in Mr Alsharaa and his friends of this." Fidan said sectarian or ethnic conflicts are being stirred up in order to destabilise Syria, and that such games should not be allowed in the region, adding that they have obtained intelligence reports on which countries have a role in these incidents and are examining them.

Growing Israeli threat in the region

On Isreal’s recently growing incursions into Syria, Fidan said Israel is pursuing a policy of provocation there in a policy that endangers even itself.

Fidan added that Alsharaa's policy of not posing a threat to any of the countries in the region also includes Israel and said: "I think if Israel sees a security problem for itself, it should state the parameters of this in a way that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state.



Otherwise (it says), 'I read intentions, not now but maybe 15 years from now these will be a threat to me. Then I will go and occupy those places and do the same from here.' Then someone else will come and do this to you. So I think it is necessary to handle this professionally. It is important for Israel to act more responsibly here. The occupation policy is a policy that is completely against Israel's security. It is a policy that will backfire.



It is a policy that has the structure of destabilising Syria even more."

When the interviewer said Arab countries do not play a role in the Israel-Syria issue and their criticisms are weak, Fidan said: “I see that our Arab brothers are making serious criticisms and objections here. Frankly, I also appreciate their sensitivity on this issue. Especially Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt are showing very serious reactions to this issue. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates."

Stressing that Israel did not heed criticisms over Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied West Bank and continued its expansionist policy in the region "with unlimited support behind it,” Fidan said that they want to see a structure where no one's security, including Israel, is threatened, no country's territorial integrity violated, and the Palestinians are given their state.

Fidan said this vision was shared by all countries except Israel, as well as the Arab and Muslim regions, adding that this reality could have other consequences in the region.

‘Israel may break the agreement between the terrorist PKK/YPG and Syria’

Asked if Israel will see the deal of the terrorist PKK/YPG – the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot the YPG – with Damascus to lay down its arms and dissolve itself within a year as a danger and try to break it, Fidan said perhaps it would.

Stating that one group in Israel wants to make Israel safer by developing relations with the region based on respect, love, and mutual relations, while the other wants to make Israel safer by keeping the countries in the region weak and in internal turmoil, Fidan emphasised that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu belongs to the second group. He added: “Precisely because of this perspective, I think that an approach that supports separatist groups in Syria, that is, let's say the PKK's continued occupation in Syria or other internal conflicts, is not a healthy approach.



This brings along other unforeseen problems. Not only for the region, but also for Israel. I think they should be much more careful when formulating these policies."

Cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq

Fidan said many potential projects could be realised in Iraq, including energy projects that have not been seen so far.

Emphasising that the Development Road Project is an important and visionary project, Fidan said: “It is really admirable that for the first time in many years, Iraq has come to the agenda with a project related to development and prosperity that covers the whole region, not a security problem.



Our president also supports this very much. This is exactly what Türkiye wants to see, that (Iraq) is being made an issue of prosperity, not conflict and division."

Fidan said energy and the construction of pipelines will be in the cards with the Development Road Project, adding: “Right now, as you know, we can only transport the oil and gas deposits in northern Iraq to world markets . The ones in the south do not go to Europe via Türkiye. The ones in the south go to other places by ship. In fact, if the oil deposits in the south can be connected to Europe via pipelines through Türkiye, a very large market will open up for Iraq."

Saying that there are underutilised and underinvested gas deposits in some regions of Iraq, including the Kurdish region, Fidan said: “Gas as a clean energy resource is very fashionable right now. It is actually necessary to invest in this. As long as the current stability prevails in Iraq, I think international investors will come and invest here."

On Türkiye's readiness to invest in the energy resources in Iraq and to become a market for the resources there, Fidan said Türkiye has to buy about 90 percent of its oil and natural gas from abroad and that they are ready to buy the energy coming from Iraq.

Stating that Iraq can send energy, oil, and natural gas to international markets through Turkish territory, Fidan said: “You know there is an existing pipeline. This pipeline is currently not working. There is an agreement between Erbil and Baghdad that needs to be finalised. The Mosul-Ceyhan pipeline, as you know, is currently not working.



It hasn’t been working for about 18 months. The pipeline actually brings a great loss of financial income to Iraq. I hope they will solve this."

Asked about the possibility of Syria joining the Development Road Project, he said: “I think it is possible. It would be good. I think Syria can be a part of this project with certain formulas."