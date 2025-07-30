WORLD
Air traffic control glitch disrupts flights at UK airports
Flights leaving Britain grounded after an air traffic control 'technical issue'.
UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue / AFP
July 30, 2025

Britain's air traffic controllers have reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday, though they later said the issue had been resolved.

"Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area," NATS said in a post on X.

Heathrow Airport said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had affected all outbound flights across the UK.

"There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved," it said in a statement on X.

London City Airport also posted on X that flights there were affected by the same issue.

Edinburgh Airport also said departures were currently being held awaiting further information from NATS.

SOURCE:REUTERS
