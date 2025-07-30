Britain's air traffic controllers have reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday, though they later said the issue had been resolved.

"Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area," NATS said in a post on X.

Heathrow Airport said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had affected all outbound flights across the UK.