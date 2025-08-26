The emails from British universities sit on devices that rarely stay charged for long — scholarships from Oxford and Cambridge, Durham and Glasgow, among others. For now, that is where the offers remain — stored in digital inboxes.

It's a cruel irony. Against impossible odds, dozens of Palestinian students in Gaza won scholarships. And yet, after all their hard work, the offers are as good as duds on the brink of expiring.

The obstacle: these students are unable to send the biometric data required for visas.

The reason: Gaza's only processing centre has been shut since October 2023.

With the Rafah crossing — their only route to a neighbouring country for fingerprinting and photos — closed since May 2024, the students are stuck.

UK colleges expect the information before the new semester begins in early September. But as August draws to an end, the Palestinian students of Gaza sit idle, waiting and hoping for something to work out.

This setback comes as the Palestinian education system in Gaza itself lies in ruins. The UN has warned that the territory is facing near-total educational devastation, as the Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed more than 90 percent of schools and universities since the war began. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported that 88 percent of schools now require major reconstruction, calling education in Gaza "a casualty of war".

Yet even amid this collapse, students managed to excel — carrying full scholarships such as the Chevening awards and Higher Education Scholarship Palestine (HESPAL), or raising funds, passing interviews and clearing every academic hurdle.

Their scholarships now hang on a single requirement they cannot physically complete.

Faced with an uncertain future, the Palestinian students in Gaza are now appealing to the UK to follow through on its promise to defer biometrics when necessary — and to help them exit Gaza safely to finish the process abroad.

"It is really so frustrating that I may lose my scholarship... just because the biometric data cannot be deferred for just a day," says Majed, a doctor who won acceptance to a master's in Immunology and Inflammatory Disease.

"Please see us as humans... email your MPs, contact the universities, push and press the government."

Europe beckons, war interrupts

In May, several students — including nine Chevening recipients — wrote directly to the British Foreign Secretary, pleading for urgent assistance to reach the UK in time for the start of the academic year.

More than 100 MPs, university leaders and civil society groups joined their call. Campaigners estimate that at least 76 students in Gaza hold offers from 31 UK universities.

Activists with Gaza40, a coalition launched by Palestinian and UK students on August 2, say nine students with full scholarships have been told the UK government is working to evacuate them, a small breakthrough after months of campaigning.

The Guardian confirmed this last week, reporting that nine Gaza students with full scholarships to British universities have been contacted by the UK government regarding their evacuation from the Palestinian enclave destroyed in Israeli bombings.

But all of them are Chevening scholars — recipients of the Foreign Office-funded award. While they welcomed the update, dozens of other Palestinians in Gaza with offers and scholarships from various UK universities remain in limbo.

And as days pass, many others still wait, their visas stalled by a system they cannot access and a war they cannot escape.

The UK introduced a biometrics deferral process in 2023, which — in theory — allows applicants in Gaza to enrol their data later or from abroad.

Students say their requests go unanswered or come too late. Even when a deferral lands, no safe route exists to reach a third country.

Unlike the UK, a few other countries, including Italy, Ireland and France, have already evacuated Palestinian students who had secured scholarships and admissions to the universities.

In Gaza, the process becomes an obstacle, and an appointment becomes a border. Explains Lynn, another Palestinian student based in Gaza: "Delays in biometric verification risk denying us a future that we fought for... under unbearable circumstances."

Waiting, hoping, keeping faith

For Lynn, the wait tests more than patience: it tests a philosophy she chose long before the bombardment began.

"What kept me motivated was my belief that education is one of the few things that cannot be taken from me," she says, speaking exclusively to TRT World from Gaza.

"Even under bombardment, displacement and blockade, learning is something that I can hold on to, and it's my opportunity to create the change I want to see."

But even hope, Lynn admits, can feel like labour.

"Sometimes hope feels heavy because it's the only thing that we can hold on to at times of despair," she says. "Hope is not just a feeling, it's like an act of resistance, an act of resilience, a decision that I'll keep going even when things are hard."

One image anchors her resolve: children in a camp tying plastic bags into a makeshift football, kicking it barefoot through sand, laughing as ruins loom behind them.

"Resilience is beautiful," she says, "but it shouldn't be demanded of us forever".

In another part of Gaza, Majed's days blur into triage and grief.

"I'm really tired of confirming deaths and the time of death," he tells TRT World. "Without hope, we're really dead people... and without hope, there is nothing much left."

So, Majed goes to check on those who need his care, and he does it for those he loved and lost. "By just taking another breath, just by being alive, I'm carrying their own wills and their stories and their ambitions," he says.

Like Lynn and Majed, also waiting for a passage to the UK is Manar. And like them, Manar refuses to see herself only as a victim.

"I'm a witness, a survivor, with the responsibility to document, to teach and to amplify the voices of my people and community," she says. "Hope is not a feeling... hope is a decision."

Passage to a brighter future

Lynn plans to study Defence, Development and Diplomacy at Durham University, a choice shaped by what she calls a humanitarian system that "has failed us" and does not meet what "the Gazan community truly needs".

"I need the education, the tools, the perspective, the global perspective," she says, "in order to help build a better humanitarian system, one that actually protects women, girls and all of my people".

Mohammed, another student, who earned a place at the University of Glasgow to study Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Resistance with a Chevening scholarship, frames his choice bluntly.

"Education is my lifeline, a way to fight back... even when life in Gaza feels impossible," he tells TRT World, speaking from the enclave.