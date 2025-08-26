WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
No Israeli response yet to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar
‘There is no official Israeli response - neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal,’ a foreign ministry spokesman says.
No Israeli response yet to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar
Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza. / AA
August 26, 2025

Qatar has said that Israel has not yet responded to a recent Gaza ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas.

“We are in contact with all parties in pursuit of a ceasefire agreement, but there is no official Israeli response – neither acceptance, rejection, nor the presentation of an alternative proposal,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said in comments carried by Al Jazeera television on Tuesday.

Ansari said Gaza mediators are in daily contact to reach a ceasefire deal.

Recommended

“We stress the need to urge Israel to respond and engage seriously,” he said. “We are awaiting an official response from Israel to the proposal.”

RelatedTRT Global - Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us