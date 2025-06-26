Türkiye plans to expand a layered air defence system across the entire country by investment in the “Steel Dome” system, according to National Defence Ministry sources Thursday.

“We plan to invest primarily in our air defence system — the Steel Dome — and expand our layered air defence system nationwide,” the sources said on Thursday.

The planned upgrades include investment in missile systems — hypersonic, ballistic and cruise — as well as aircraft, warships, tanks, and unmanned systems across land, sea and air, next-generation aircraft carriers and frigates, they added.

The sources also underlined that Türkiye exceeded NATO’s 2 percent defence spending target.

“Türkiye, with the second-largest army in the alliance, is among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations,” the sources said, adding the country has met all assigned capability targets and continues to invest in defence industry development and research.