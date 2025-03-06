The terrorist group PKK has no other choice “but to dissolve itself,” the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

At a weekly press briefing on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Adm. Zeki Akturk said: "It is noteworthy that the (PKK) organisation has come to understand, albeit belatedly, that it has reached the end of its lifespan and that it has no choice but to dissolve itself.”

He also touched on the country’s cross-border anti-terrorist military operations.

“From the operations, a total of 26 terrorists have been neutralised in the past week, including in northern Iraq and Syria, while 478 terrorists have been neutralised since January 1,” he stressed.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces will continue operations and search-and-sweep activities in the region for the survival and security of our country and will persist in the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until not a single terrorist remains,” he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, and its branch the PKK/YPG has tried to establish a terrorist corridor in Syria, along the Turkish border. In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.



The PKK/YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The spokesperson called Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian aid to Gaza an "unacceptable violation of international law," emphasising that "ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ending Israel’s ongoing attacks in the West Bank are essential for maintaining the ceasefire in the region."

“Permanent stability and peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two -state solution that addresses the injustices faced by Palestinians," he stressed.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli war since October 2023. The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under the ceasefire agreement that took hold on January 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Reports on Türkiye establishing military bases in Syria

Regarding reports in Israeli media claiming that Türkiye will establish three new bases in Syria, as well as social media claims that Turkish F-16s flew over Damascus following an Israeli attack, National Defence Ministry officials warned people to approach such media reports “with caution.”

“The mentioned reports are not accurate,” the officials said, adding: “It is important to verify such claims by consulting our ministry.”

“Our priority is to establish lasting security and stability in our neighbouring country, Syria,” they said, adding: “In this context, efforts to strengthen Syria’s defence and security capabilities continue in close cooperation and coordination with the new administration."



Bashar al Assad, who has ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8, ending the regime of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.

European security

Addressing questions on the European security architecture, the ministry officials said: "As a NATO and OSCE member and an EU candidate country, Türkiye is an integral part of the European security architecture, given its advancing defence industry, key role in resolving regional crises, and strong military.”

“In this period of security restructuring following recent developments, European security cannot be ensured without our country,” they said.

The officials further underlined: “However, the continued political obstruction of Türkiye’s participation in EU defence initiatives is a misguided approach.”

“At a time when Europe's security concerns are increasing, Türkiye's full participation in EU defence efforts is essential for Europe to become a true global actor," they emphasised.

Claims of sending Turkish troops to Ukraine

Separately, the officials also touched on the claims that Turkish troops would be deployed to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission.

"Our position remains unchanged: a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a process where both sides are fairly and equally represented,” they stressed, expressing: “Türkiye will continue to support all constructive initiatives aimed at establishing peace in the region, maintaining the Black Sea as a sea of peace, and contributing to Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

“Additionally, we are closely coordinating with relevant state institutions on comprehensive diplomatic initiatives to end the war,” they said.

“The issue of contributing to a mission that has yet to be conceptually defined, despite being discussed in various forums, will be evaluated in consultation with all relevant parties if deemed necessary for regional stability and peace."

The war between Ukraine and Russia, now in its third year, continues with heavy military clashes and ongoing diplomatic efforts for a resolution.

While Ukraine receives sustained military and economic support from the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested the war could end within a month or two if Western nations cease their assistance to Kiev.

In a recent development, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging an end to the war and calling for lasting peace.