US diplomat in DRC says M23 rebels 'must be held accountable' for hospital attacks, kidnappings
'The recent kidnappings of patients from hospitals by the M23 once again demonstrate its disregard for peace in eastern DRC and its contempt for the people of this region,' says Lucy Tamlyn
Crowds flee reported gunfire at Congo rebel leader rally in Bukavu / Reuters
March 6, 2025

The US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo has condemned the M23 rebels' recent kidnapping of patients from hospitals in eastern Goma city, saying the group must be held accountable for all human rights violations.

“The recent kidnappings of patients from hospitals by the M23 once again demonstrate its disregard for peace in eastern DRC and its contempt for the people of this region.

There is no excuse for these heinous acts,” Lucy Tamlyn wrote on X on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the UN reported that M23 rebels abducted over 130 sick and injured men from Goma hospitals, claiming to be Congolese army soldiers or members of the pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

However, in a statement issued Wednesday, the M23 rebels denied attacking hospitals, calling it "deliberate manipulation aimed at tarnishing our movement's image."

Tamlyn responded to the rebels' statement, saying that the rebel group's denials lack credibility.

“It must be held accountable for all its human rights violations,” she said, reaffirming the US position that all parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire and respect DRC’s sovereignty.

Since December of last year, the M23 group has escalated its offensive in eastern DRC, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

With the fall of Bukavu, South Kivu's capital, the provincial government has temporarily relocated its administration to Uvira, as directed by President Felix Tshisekedi.

The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of citizens to other surrounding territories and neighboring countries, according to the UN.

DRC and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

M23 claims to be defending the interests of minority Congolese Tutsis, alleging that they face discrimination because they are ethnically related to Rwanda's Tutsi community.

Germany on Tuesday joined the US and UK in slapping financial sanctions against Rwanda over the conflict.

SOURCE:AA
