TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Leading Turkish drone producer Baykar, Italian defence giant Leonardo ink cooperation deal
Baykar continues to widen its cooperation network in Italy after acquiring aerospace giant Piaggio in December.
Leading Turkish drone producer Baykar, Italian defence giant Leonardo ink cooperation deal
Baykar and Leonardo expect the unmanned aerial vehicles market in Europe to reach $100 billion in the next 10 years. / AA
March 6, 2025

Türkiye's leading drone producer Baykar Technologies and Italy's defence giant Leonardo signed a partnership agreement Thursday in unmanned technologies.

The agreement was signed by Leonardo's CEO Roberto Cingolani, Baykar's Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar at Leonardo headquarters in Rome.

"We have been in intensive negotiations for months.

We were already working with Leonardo and there are systems we have integrated," said Selcuk Bayraktar.

"We were already cooperating and the chemistry and synergy has developed in a fascinating way in recent months," he noted.

Stressing that the two companies have complementary features, Selcuk Bayraktar said: “We can make the best systems together. We thank them for their cooperation, we are very happy to start this journey.”

“Today is a very important day as we are signing a memorandum of understanding with Baykar. We have identified important cornerstones with our colleagues from Baykar," said Cingolani.

Stating that they are going through a complex period, Cingolani said the agreement is a product of their intensive work in the last five months.

“This is a great result,” Cingolani said, noting that the agreement is for five years but envisages a deeper cooperation.

Cingolani also stated that he was very impressed by his visit to Baykar facilities in Istanbul, adding that Baykar has a very wide product family in UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

Additionally, production will be carried out in Türkiye and Italy under the partnership of the two companies.

Baykar and Leonardo expect the unmanned aerial vehicles market in Europe to reach $100 billion in the next 10 years.

The producer of prominent unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, Baykar Technologies has been widening its cooperation network in Italy.

Baykar acquired Italian aerospace giant Piaggio in December and Italy's Made in Italy Ministry had hinted at Leonardo's possible cooperation with Baykar.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us