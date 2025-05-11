POLITICS
2 min read
Polls open in Albania in high-stakes parliamentary race
Albanian voters go to the polls in a key general election featuring dozens of political parties competing for 140 parliamentary seats.
Polls open in Albania in high-stakes parliamentary race
A woman votes during parliamentary election in Tirana, Albania, May 11, 2025. / Reuters
May 11, 2025

Voters in Albania headed to the polls on Sunday for the country’s 11th general elections since the 1991 fall of the country's communist regime.

Polling began at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and will continue until 7 pm (1700GMT).

Over 3.71 million registered voters are eligible to cast ballots.

Fifty-three political parties and three pre-election coalitions are competing for the 140 seats in parliament.

The ruling Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, has been leading in pre-election polls.

The main opposition Democratic Party, led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, is also among the favourites and is running under the Greater Albania Alliance with 25 other parties.


Other parties in the race include the Euro-Atlantic Coalition, Opportunity Party, Joint Movement Party, Albania Is Happening Initiative, Social Democratic Party, Homeland Movement, Albanian National Alliance, and the New Democracy Alliance.

Albania PM Rama’s Socialist party declares victory in parliamentary polls

With over 95 percent of the votes counted, the country’s central election commission says Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party secured 48.5 percent of the votes, equivalent to 74 seats in the 140-member parliament.

🔗

Europe’s eyes on election

Approximately 100 observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are monitoring the election across 31 countries.

Under the country’s election law, in parliamentary elections, held every four years, parties must pass the 1 percent electoral threshold to enter the assembly.

Albania is home to various ethnic groups including Macedonians, Greeks, Montenegrins, Aromanians, Bosniaks, Serbs, Bulgarians, Egyptians, and Roma.

The population is predominantly Muslim, with significant Catholic, Orthodox, Bektashi, Protestant, and other religious minorities.

Unofficial results of the election are expected to be announced around midnight (2200GMT).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us