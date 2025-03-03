Murat Kargili, a well-known author famed for his dedication to unravelling the mysteries of sacred journeys, recently shared the inside scoop on his captivating exhibitions in an interview with TRT World.



In the early 1990s, Kargili's adventures in the Middle East led to a treasure trove of historical artefacts — postcards, photographs, ephemera and maps.

These carefully selected items now serve as Kargili's medium to impart knowledge about the region's rich history and culture. What sets his collection apart is the deliberate choice to fill a void — the absence of postcards capturing pilgrimage.

This keen observation fueled his meticulous curation, featuring postcards from Mecca to Medina, boasting unique colour palettes, panoramic views, and architectural illustrations with historical significance.

Kargili's commitment to the niche of pilgrimages was born out of this labour of love, but he didn't stop there. He redirected his focus to another sacred journey — to Jerusalem.

Acknowledging its significance across Abrahamic religions, he compiled "Souvenir of Jerusalem." Drawing from 19th to 20th-century postcards that encapsulate the essence of Jerusalem, the collection spans the city's holy places, sacred spots, gates, streets, people, commercial life, and various posters and advertising materials.

In Kargili's words, his dedication shines through, "I first included the city of Jerusalem with postcards, the holy places in Jerusalem ... in my book called 'Souvenir of Jerusalem.'"

Kargili has revitalised the Jerusalem postcard collection by seamlessly integrating images of Ottoman Palestine with postcards featuring stereoscopic photography.

Erkan Doganay curated Kargili's collection for the exhibition. Kargili has authored a book showcasing the captivating world of stereoscopic Ottoman Palestine through A 3D Journey to Ottoman Palestine exhibition.

The exhibition, hosted by the Uskudar Municipality, is poised to captivate enthusiasts at the Nevmekan Sahil Gallery until February 25, 2024.

In elucidating the project's significance, Kargili articulated, "Stereoscopic photographs, though having generated millions of images between 1850-1930, have regrettably faded from contemporary memory. Retrieving these historical photographs today poses a formidable challenge."

The exhibition serves as a poignant exploration of Palestine during the Ottoman era, aiming to convey and evoke the enduring tranquillity that characterised four centuries under Ottoman rule. It seeks to illuminate how diverse religious communities endeavoured to foster harmonious coexistence.



Notably, special stereoscopic binoculars, designed to provide a three-dimensional experience when viewing these photographs, are strategically placed within the exhibition space, enhancing the immersive journey for visitors.

Walls of Jerusalem

The historic city of Jerusalem is encircled by walls stretching about four kilometres, standing at a height of 12 meters with seven gates and 35 towers.

Rebuilt between 1537 and 1542 by Suleiman the Magnificent, this formidable fortification remains intact today. The accompanying postcard showcases the city's western and northern walls.

The Damascus Gate

Located in the central north-facing part of Jerusalem's walls, the Damascus Gate serves as the primary entrance to the city and is distinguished by its impressive Ottoman architecture. As is common in many Middle Eastern cities, the city's name is derived from the direction it faces.

The lively surroundings feature a bustling bazaar with bakeries, restaurants, and stalls offering diverse food products, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors. The street splits from the gate, with the left path leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque and the right path guiding visitors to the Church of the Resurrection.

Jaffa Gate

In the postcard, the clock tower at Jaffa Gate (1906) commemorates Sultan Abdulhamid II's third anniversary on the throne.

It features clocks showing European time for Western visitors and Muslim prayer times, but the British demolished it in 1920, considering it a symbol of Ottoman rule.

Omar bin Khattab Square

Omar bin Khattab Square, accessed through Jaffa Gate, has long been a lively social hub in the city. In the late 19th century, as Jerusalem gained popularity among European tourists, hotels and souvenir shops emerged. Managed mainly by Europeans and Jerusalem Christians, these hotels offer Westernised services.

The prominent Grand New Hotel at Hebron gate is the Ottoman 4th Army headquarters in 1914, as seen in this photograph, with Turkish flags on its roof.

The Dome of the Rock

The Dome of the Rock, commissioned by Umayyad Caliph Abdulmalik bin Marwan in 691, stands on the Muallak rock, believed to be the site from which Prophet Muhammad ascended to the heavens during the Miraj-i Nebi, a miraculous journey.

The octagonal structure features a prominent deep dome, once adorned with Byzantine-style mosaics. During Suleiman the Magnificent's reign, the lower portions were elevated, and the facade now showcases marble, yellow, green, and turquoise tiles with intricate calligraphy.

The Dome of the Rock's courtyard is three meters lower than Al Aqsa's, connected by stairs at eight points, each adorned with crowned arches. While the initial construction date is uncertain, the inscriptions indicate rebuilding during the Fatimid, Mamluk, and Ottoman periods, emphasising restoration.

The Fountain of Qasim Pasha

The Fountain of Qasim Pasha, commissioned by Qasim Pasha, the governor of Jerusalem under the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, is acknowledged as Jerusalem's inaugural Ottoman edifice. Positioned in front of the Silsila Gate, it serves as a facility for ablution for Muslim worshippers.

Inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, a series of 26 stone prayer huts, elevated approximately one meter above ground level and featuring small mihrabs, serve as spaces for prayer, preaching and religious instruction.

Chain Gate Street

Chain Gate Street, a crucial historical and commercial route in Jerusalem's Old City, connects west to east. Those entering from the Gate of Jerusalem can easily reach the Silsila Gate of Haram al Sharif without detours.

Madrasa Tankiziyya in Jerusalem, a 14th-century Mamluk-built structure by Governor Tenkiz el Nasiri, functions as a madrasa and a lodge near the Chain Gate. The Chain Gate fountain, constructed by Suleiman the Magnificent in 1537, is also visible in the photo.