Germany reopens embassy in Syria
It resumes diplomatic operations in Syria, aiming to foster stability and political transition. Consular services remain in Beirut for security reasons.
German FM Annalena Baerbock says Berlin would provide additional 300M euros for UN and other organisations providing assistance for Syrians. / Photo: Reuters
March 20, 2025

Germany officially reopened its embassy in Syria, a foreign ministry source said, with a small diplomatic team working in Damascus.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ordered on Thursday the reopening of the mission which had closed in 2012 amid the Syrian civil war, some three months after the fall of al Assad regime.

Consular affairs and visas will continue to be handled from the Lebanese capital Beirut in part due to the security situation in Syria, the source added.

"Following the overthrow of dictator Assad, Germany has pledged its support to the Syrian people on their path to a more stable future," the source said.

Building diplomatic contacts

"Germany has a paramount interest in a stable Syria. We can better contribute to the difficult task of stabilisation on the ground."

The ministry source said that with a presence on the ground, "we can build important diplomatic contacts and thus, among other things, push for an inclusive political transition process that takes into account the interests of all population groups".

"With our diplomats on the ground, we can now also once again engage in important work with civil society. And we can respond directly and immediately to serious negative developments."

