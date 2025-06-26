US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he has seen no intelligence indicating that Iran moved any of its highly enriched uranium ahead of recent US air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise," Hegseth told a news conference Thursday along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

Caine also confirmed that he did not see any indications.

"No, I have not," Caine said when asked whether he has seen public imagery available showing that highly enriched uranium was moved out of Fordow before the strikes.

But the European bloc thinks otherwise.

The Financial Times reported on Thursday that European capitals believe Iran’s stockpile of 408 kilogrammes of uranium enriched close to weapons-grade levels was not concentrated in Fordow, one of its two main enrichment sites, at the time of last weekend’s attack.

They say Iran's uranium stockpile remains largely intact at its main nuclear sites, the newspaper reported.

On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

The strikes came as Israel's air raids against Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, which began on June 13, were continuing.

The 12-day war over Iran's nuclear program ended Tuesday after a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

Caine said all six weapons at each bent at Fordow "went exactly where they were intended to go."