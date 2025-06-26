TÜRKİYE
Russia confirms Istanbul remains as venue for Ukraine talks
After prior Istanbul meetings, both sides agreed on a major prisoner swap and the return of young and ill soldiers.
The timing of the next round will be decided by the delegations' leaders. / AP
June 26, 2025

Istanbul remains the venue for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has confirmed.

Responding to Anadolu's question at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday, Zakharova said the timing of the next round will be determined by the heads of delegations.

"We proceed from the assumption that Istanbul remains the venue. As for the date of the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, it will be determined by the heads of delegations," she said.

Zakharova also thanked Türkiye for its hospitality and continuous facilitation of the negotiation process.

After two rounds of negotiations in Istanbul in May and June, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner exchange based on the formula "one thousand for one thousand," as well as the return of severely ill and young servicemen under age 25.

In a separate statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that after completing all procedures related to the prisoner exchanges under the Istanbul agreements, "it will be time to determine the dates for the third round."

SOURCE:AA
