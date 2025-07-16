Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned recent Israeli air strikes targeting central Damascus, calling them a deliberate attempt to undermine Syria’s efforts toward peace, stability, and security.

“The latest attack by Israel on central Damascus — following its previous military interventions in southern Syria — constitutes an act of sabotage against Syria’s attempts to restore peace and order,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Ankara warned that such actions threaten to derail a rare opportunity for the war-torn country to move toward normalisation.

“The Syrian people today face a historic opportunity to live in peace and reintegrate with the international community,” the statement added.

Türkiye called on all stakeholders who support a political resolution in Syria to contribute constructively to the government’s efforts to establish calm.

Israeli attacks on Syria

Several people have been injured as Israel renewed air strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, after an earlier strike targeting the Syrian army’s General Staff Complex in the city injured at least two people, according to the state news agency SANA.

An Israeli strike was also reported near the presidential complex.

Israel renewed its air strikes in Sweida in southern Syria on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.



