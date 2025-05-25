Uganda has abruptly suspended all military and defence cooperation with Germany, claiming Berlin’s ambassador is engaging in activities that threaten national security.

The dramatic announcement was made on Sunday by the Ugandan army, marking a sharp escalation in tensions between the East African nation and its European partners.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has, with immediate effect, suspended all ongoing defence and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," army spokesperson Chris Magezi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

The move, Magezi said, is in response to “credible intelligence reports” implicating German Ambassador Mathias Schauer in “subversive activities” within Uganda. While the statement did not specify what those activities entail, it accused the ambassador of cooperating with “hostile pseudo-political-military forces” opposed to the government.

Diplomatic rift amid rising political repression

The suspension follows another government statement on Friday, which warned that some European embassies were supporting “negative and traitorous groups.” That message also pointed directly at Ambassador Schauer.

The German embassy has not commented publicly, and there is no independent verification of the UPDF’s allegations. Schauer, who has served as Germany’s top envoy to Uganda since 2020, reportedly came under scrutiny after a private meeting with President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, during which he allegedly criticised the outspoken and controversial online behavior of Museveni’s son and military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Kainerugaba has drawn international condemnation for his increasingly erratic social media posts, including recent threats against opposition figures.

Longstanding partnership in jeopardy

It remains unclear how the suspension will affect Uganda’s broader military relations with Germany, which has long provided logistical and technical support to the Ugandan army. Bilateral trade between the countries was valued at over $335 million in 2023, with Germany exporting machinery and chemical products to Uganda.

Until now, the German embassy had described relations as built on “stability and trust.”