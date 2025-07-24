CULTURE
1 min read
Ayasofya Mosque
Five years ago, Ayasofya Grand Mosque reopened for Muslim worship after 86 years. To mark the anniversary of this historic moment, here are some fast facts about one of Istanbul’s most iconic landmarks
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
July 24, 2025

  • Built three times during the Byzantine eraCurrent structure opened in 537 

  • Turned into a mosque after the 1453 Ottoman conquest by Mehmet the Conqueror 

  • Became a museum in 1934, then a mosque again in 2020

  • Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) means “Holy Wisdom”

  • Converted into a Catholic church during the Fourth Crusade, then back to an Orthodox church

  • After the Ottoman conquest, Mehmet the Conqueror transformed it into a mosque, adding a wooden minaret, a grand chandelier, a mihrab (niche pointing to Mecca), and a minbar (pulpit)

  • Mimar Sinan later led major renovations to strengthen the structure against earthquakes in the 16th century

