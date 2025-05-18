Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh from Libya’s Government of National Unity said on Saturday that recent developments in Tripoli have raised hopes for the first time that the city can be freed from militias and that the dream of a law-based state may soon become reality.

In a live address via the government platform, Hakomitna, Dbeibeh commented on fighting in Tripoli last week, saying that when his administration took office, militias had become more powerful than the state.

Referring to the May 13 operation targeting the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) militia, known as Ghanaywa, he said government forces completed the mission swiftly despite the densely populated area.

“Ghanaywa was controlling six banks and used to imprison or kill anyone who opposed them,” said Dbeibeh, who pledged to increase government support for residents of the Abu Salim neighbourhood, which was under SSA influence. He acknowledged missteps during follow-up operations but emphasised the need to confront criminal elements.

TRT Global - Policeman shot dead in Libya during protests near prime minister’s office Government says officer was shot by unidentified gunmen, blames armed groups for destabilising capital. 🔗



Referring to the International Criminal Court’s report on militia leader Osama Najim, who was accused of grave crimes, including sexual assault, the premier said: “We cannot allow a criminal like him to remain in our midst.” He extended an invitation to all militia members to join state institutions and abandon extortion and corruption.

“This is the first time I can say with confidence that we have a real hope of ending militia rule and building a state of law,” he said. He also criticised opposition protests, claiming that some demonstrators were paid participants. He reiterated his commitment to peace and said efforts to destabilise Tripoli, including coup plots, were being pushed by prominent political figures such as Aguila Saleh and Khalid al-Mishri.

Clashes in Tripoli

Clashes erupted Monday in Tripoli following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who headed the Stability Support Apparatus. Shortly after al-Kikli’s death, the government announced that the 444th Brigade, affiliated with the Defence Ministry, had seized the Stability Support Apparatus’ headquarters in the Abu Salim neighbourhood of Tripoli and taken control of the area.

In a May 13 statement, Dbeibeh congratulated members of the army and police for their success in establishing state authority in events that took place in the capital. Clashes began in the early hours of May 14 between the Rada, which is considered one of the powerful militia groups in the capital, and government forces, and smoke was seen rising from buildings in parts of Tripoli.

The Defence Ministry later that day announced a ceasefire had been declared in all conflict zones in Tripoli as part of efforts to protect civilians. An official from Health Affairs at the Tripoli municipality, Mohammed Abdel Wahab, announced that six people died and 70 were injured in the clashes.