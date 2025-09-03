The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has demanded protection from the Spanish government and Europe amid the Israeli threats.

"Israel is threatening the Global Sumud Flotilla, ships carrying medicines and food to Gaza on a humanitarian mission. We demand that the Government and Europe act to ensure their protection in compliance with international law," the Flotilla wrote on X on Wednesday.

It announced that the Pakistani delegation joined the Malaysian flotilla Sumud Nusantara, which is also joining the Global Sumud Flotilla to break Israel's blockade.

Italy-based humanitarian organisation EMERGENCY also announced on Tuesday that it is joining the flotilla en route to Gaza with its search and rescue ship Life Support "to act as an observer and provide medical and logistical support to the participating vessels."

Describing what is happening in Gaza as "unacceptable," the organisation noted that it will set sail from Catania, along with the vessels that are part of the Italian delegation.

'Citizens are not resigned to standing by and watching'

"While our governments have been unable to take measures to stop a situation that is deteriorating day by day, citizens are not resigned to standing by and watching," EMERGENCY wrote in a statement.

In the meantime, a Spanish daily reported on early Wednesday that of the 30 boats that set out from Barcelona on Monday afternoon, five had to return, and two were unable to leave the harbour due to mechanical problems.

Around 20 vessels are reportedly heading to Tunisia to join another 20 ships in delivering aid to Gaza, with a brief, undisclosed stop in Spain’s Balearic Islands.