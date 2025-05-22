TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye's top security body takes stock of counterterrorism efforts, regional issues
Following a meeting in Ankara, Türkiye's National Security Council issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.
Türkiye's top security body takes stock of counterterrorism efforts, regional issues
President Erdogan chairs Türkiye's National Security Council in Ankara, as top civilian and military officials outline a new strategic agenda spanning counterterrorism, regional diplomacy, and post-conflict reconstruction. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 22, 2025

Türkiye’s National Security Council was convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - its first meeting since the announcement of the dissolution of the PKK terrorist organisation earlier this month.

Assessing the recent developments in the goal of a "terror-free Türkiye," the council underlined its determination to closely monitor every stage of the dissolution process, said the council in a statement on Thursday.

From renewed focus on domestic security to growing ambitions as a peace broker across continents, the session marked a critical juncture in Ankara’s evolving role on the world stage.

Fight against terror

At the heart of Thursday’s session were updates on Türkiye’s long-running fight against what it calls existential threats to its national unity: the PKK terrorist organisation, its Syrian affiliates PYD/YPG, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) network behind the 2016 coup attempt, and Daesh.

Turkish forces, the council was told, have continued to strike deep into northern Syria and Iraq, targeting PYD/YPG positions in Afrin and Kobani, while tightening intelligence coordination with Baghdad.

Meanwhile, prosecutions against suspected FETO members remain active in Turkish courts.

The council members praised the “determination, perseverance, and success” of the country’s security forces and pledged close oversight of ongoing operations. 

The message was clear: while major offensives may have subsided, vigilance remains non-negotiable.

A war-torn neighbour, a fragile opportunity

The meeting also discussed the developments in Syria.

The council reiterated Ankara’s support for the Syrian government’s efforts to restore national control, expressing cautious optimism about international calls to lift economic sanctions.

Ankara emphasised its commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while warning against any efforts to fracture the country.

The council called for a principled international stance and stressed that purging the region of terrorist groups would not only benefit Türkiye but also open the door to a new era of peace in Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Gaza, mediation, and a role beyond borders

The council also issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. 

It accused the Israeli government of pursuing expansionist goals that derail regional peace, and urged the global community to take responsibility in curbing such threats.

Türkiye, the council said, intends to expand its presence as a stabilising force in conflict zones far beyond its borders. In Africa, Ankara is deepening its support for security efforts in unstable regions such as Sudan, Libya, and the Horn of Africa.

More broadly, the council pointed to Türkiye’s growing reputation as a diplomatic hub. 

From facilitating the latest Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Istanbul, to hosting quiet backchannel discussions between NATO and non-aligned states in Antalya, Türkiye is carving out a space as both mediator and power broker, it added. 

Ankara even played a behind-the-scenes role in easing recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

One of the few regions showing concrete progress is the South Caucasus. 

The council welcomed the recent breakthrough between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who reached an agreement on a draft peace deal. 

Türkiye, a longtime ally of Baku, reaffirmed its hope that a lasting peace—one that benefits the wider region—can soon be realised.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us