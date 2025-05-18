WORLD
Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer
Joe Biden's office confirms 'aggressive form' of disease has spread to bones but remains treatable.
Biden served as the US president from 2021 to 2025. / AP
May 18, 2025

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to a statement released from his personal office cited by multiple reports.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement said on Sunday.

The disease was confirmed on Friday and characterised by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," Biden's office noted.

The office said the 82-year-old former president and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Biden served as the US president from 2021 to 2025.

Joe Biden withdraws from US presidential race

Biden, in a post on X, said he will remain in his role as president and commander-in-chief until his term ends in January 2025 and will address the nation this week.

