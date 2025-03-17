BIZTECH
2 min read
Airbus, others seek sovereign fund to ensure Europe's tech independence
European tech companies in a letter called for governments to embrace a "buy European" policy in procurement processes to generate demand and incentivise business investments.
Airbus, others seek sovereign fund to ensure Europe's tech independence
Over 90 European companies urge the EU to invest in quantum and chip technologies for growth. / AFP
March 17, 2025

Airbus, Dassault Systemes and more than 90 smaller European technology companies and lobby groups have urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create a sovereign infrastructure fund to ramp up public investments in cutting-edge technologies.

The companies and groups said recent US and EU developments and US measures underscored the urgency of Europe taking measures to maintain its strategic autonomy in key sectors.

"Europe needs to recover the initiative, and become more technologically independent across all layers of its critical digital infrastructure, from logical infrastructure — applications, platforms, media, AI frameworks and models — to physical infrastructure — chips, computing, storage and connectivity," they said in an open letter dated March 14 seen by Reuters.

"Europe's current multiple dependencies create security and reliability risks, compromise our sovereignty and hurt our growth," they said.

Can other countries adopt the EU’s tech transfer mandate?

As Brussels moves to force Chinese companies to share technology for subsidies, experts say the model could reshape global trade dynamics. But implementing it in the Global South faces significant challenges.

🔗

‘Make European suppliers compete’

A sovereign infrastructure fund was key to financing such an ambitious goal, especially in the capital-intensive parts of the value chain such as quantum technologies and chips, according to the letter.

The letter also proposed that governments adopt a "buy European" policy in procurement tenders to drum up demand and encourage businesses to invest.

"The aim is not to exclude non-European players, but to create space where European suppliers can legitimately compete (and justify investment)," it said.

Signatories to the letter include French cloud services provider OVH Cloud and its peers in other EU countries, the European Software Institute, the European Startup Network, German AI Association, the Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) and French public investment bank BPI France.

The letter was also addressed to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us