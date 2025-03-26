TÜRKİYE
West's silence emboldens Israel to continue Gaza genocide 'even during Ramadan' — Erdogan
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Palestinians, saying Ankara will do whatever is necessary to end the genocide.
March 26, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the West's silence on the Gaza genocide has emboldened Israel to continue its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

"Emboldened by the silence of Western powers and becoming more reckless by the day, the Israeli government continues its policy of genocide even during Ramadan," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a Quran recitation competition awards ceremony in the capital, Ankara.

He reaffirmed Ankara's determination to do "whatever is necessary to end the oppression and genocide in Gaza as soon as possible."

He also reiterated Türkiye's firm support for Palestinians.

In its genocidal war, Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, wounded another 110,000 and uprooted almost entire Gaza residents, who now face another 1948-like Nakba (catastrophe in Arabic) as Israel and US work on a dangerous plan to ethnically cleanse all Palestinians from Gaza.

Unity among Muslim nations

Erdogan has also called on the Muslim world to embrace unity and "hold tightly to our brotherhood" regardless of the ethnic differences.

"As the Islamic world, regardless of being Turk, Kurd, Arab, Persian, Asian, or African, Black or white, we must embrace unity and hold tightly to our brotherhood," Erdogan said.

The president called for unity "to heal our wounds, establish justice on earth, and put an end to the suffering of the oppressed."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
